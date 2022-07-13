Now that Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.’s volume has hit 36.08 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on July 12, 2022, with Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) stock priced at $20.10, up 0.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.10 and dropped to $20.07 before settling in for the closing price of $20.00. PSTH’s price has ranged from $19.54 to $21.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 179.50%. With a float of $199.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4 workers is very important to gauge.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of 21.59.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1869517.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31

Technical Analysis of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH)

The latest stats from [Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd., PSTH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.37 million was superior to 1.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.’s (PSTH) raw stochastic average was set at 94.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.11. The third major resistance level sits at $20.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.04.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: PSTH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.01 billion, the company has a total of 200,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is 833,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -18,510 K.