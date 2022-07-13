Search
Steve Mayer
Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is expecting -35.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on July 12, 2022, with Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) stock priced at $10.09, down -6.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.29 and dropped to $9.77 before settling in for the closing price of $10.50. OII’s price has ranged from $8.56 to $18.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -3.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 90.20%. With a float of $98.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.96 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.13, operating margin of +2.13, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Oceaneering International Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 218,052. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $8.72, taking the stock ownership to the 99,208 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director sold 3,500 for $11.22, making the entire transaction worth $39,286. This insider now owns 113,980 shares in total.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.64 while generating a return on equity of -9.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Oceaneering International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.06 million, its volume of 1.05 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) raw stochastic average was set at 13.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.17 in the near term. At $10.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.13.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 981.06 million, the company has a total of 100,254K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,869 M while annual income is -49,310 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 446,160 K while its latest quarter income was -19,210 K.

