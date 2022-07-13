Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) with a beta value of 0.54 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On July 12, 2022, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) opened at $0.6984, lower -3.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6987 and dropped to $0.67 before settling in for the closing price of $0.71. Price fluctuations for SHIP have ranged from $0.65 to $1.59 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 34.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 139.40% at the time writing. With a float of $170.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 46 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.49, operating margin of +42.58, and the pretax margin is +27.01.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 59.60%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +27.01 while generating a return on equity of 24.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Looking closely at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP), its last 5-days average volume was 3.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) raw stochastic average was set at 6.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0098, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0713. However, in the short run, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7019. Second resistance stands at $0.7147. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7306. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6732, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6573. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6445.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Key Stats

There are currently 153,141K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 120.44 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 153,110 K according to its annual income of 41,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,670 K and its income totaled 3,670 K.