Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) 20 Days SMA touches -7.70%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on July 12, 2022, with Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) stock priced at $17.13, down -5.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.31 and dropped to $16.07 before settling in for the closing price of $17.13. SHLS’s price has ranged from $9.58 to $36.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -88.80%. With a float of $110.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 697 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.67, operating margin of +18.07, and the pretax margin is +1.89.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 96,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,500 shares at a rate of $17.60, taking the stock ownership to the 28,591 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s General Counsel sold 4,940 for $15.17, making the entire transaction worth $74,940. This insider now owns 84,809 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Looking closely at Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 49.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.46. However, in the short run, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.02. Second resistance stands at $17.78. The third major resistance level sits at $18.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.54.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.59 billion, the company has a total of 167,198K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 213,210 K while annual income is 2,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 67,980 K while its latest quarter income was 2,640 K.