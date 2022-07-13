TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) soared 7.85 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On July 12, 2022, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) opened at $1.94, higher 7.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.15 and dropped to $1.91 before settling in for the closing price of $1.91. Price fluctuations for PETZ have ranged from $1.70 to $188.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -46.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -442.10% at the time writing. With a float of $47.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.95 million.

In an organization with 220 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.88, operating margin of -370.11, and the pretax margin is -615.08.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TDH Holdings Inc. is 29.34%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -560.52 while generating a return on equity of -101.22.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -442.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90

Technical Analysis of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.85 million. That was better than the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, TDH Holdings Inc.’s (PETZ) raw stochastic average was set at 4.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 215.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 168.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.6100, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.0700. However, in the short run, TDH Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.1700. Second resistance stands at $2.2800. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8000. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6900.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Key Stats

There are currently 6,313K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,090 K according to its annual income of -6,120 K.