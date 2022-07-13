Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) posted a -0.18% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on July 12, 2022, with Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) stock priced at $22.33, up 1.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.00 and dropped to $22.33 before settling in for the closing price of $22.35. TPX’s price has ranged from $20.03 to $50.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 86.30%. With a float of $170.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.60 million.

The firm has a total of 12000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Tempur Sealy International Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24, was worth 63,786. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,451 shares at a rate of $43.96, taking the stock ownership to the 127,564 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s CEO & PRESIDENT sold 200,000 for $49.35, making the entire transaction worth $9,870,620. This insider now owns 1,462,765 shares in total.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.69 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.10% during the next five years compared to 29.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tempur Sealy International Inc., TPX], we can find that recorded value of 1.9 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s (TPX) raw stochastic average was set at 13.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.37. The third major resistance level sits at $23.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.74.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.02 billion, the company has a total of 175,544K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,931 M while annual income is 624,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,240 M while its latest quarter income was 130,700 K.