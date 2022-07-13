Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) last year’s performance of -72.24% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

July 12, 2022, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) trading session started at the price of $0.9201, that was -6.12% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9327 and dropped to $0.8603 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. A 52-week range for VTGN has been $0.83 – $3.30.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -2.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 49.90%. With a float of $205.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 36 employees.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 93,750. In this transaction VP, CFO AND SECRETARY of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $3.12, taking the stock ownership to the 72,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s PRES./CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER bought 3,750 for $2.73, making the entire transaction worth $10,238. This insider now owns 34,641 shares in total.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 167.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

Looking closely at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s (VTGN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0638, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6108. However, in the short run, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9142. Second resistance stands at $0.9597. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9866. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8418, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8149. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7694.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Key Stats

There are 206,641K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 184.77 million. As of now, sales total 1,110 K while income totals -47,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 40 K while its last quarter net income were -16,690 K.

Sana Meer
Sana Meer

