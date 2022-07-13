Volcon Inc. (VLCN) plunged -18.30 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) on July 12, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.09, plunging -18.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.21 and dropped to $1.81 before settling in for the closing price of $2.24. Within the past 52 weeks, VLCN’s price has moved between $0.95 and $17.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 83.40%. With a float of $10.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.75 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 75 workers is very important to gauge.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Volcon Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 4,928. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 3,650 shares at a rate of $1.35, taking the stock ownership to the 3,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer bought 20,000 for $1.16, making the entire transaction worth $23,180. This insider now owns 350,031 shares in total.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.54) by -$2.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Volcon Inc. (VLCN)

The latest stats from [Volcon Inc., VLCN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.91 million was superior to 0.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Volcon Inc.’s (VLCN) raw stochastic average was set at 40.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 230.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.35. The third major resistance level sits at $2.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.29.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 42.90 million based on 24,208K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 450 K and income totals -40,130 K. The company made 1,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,610 K in sales during its previous quarter.