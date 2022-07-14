$286.15K in average volume shows that Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) is heading in the right direction

July 13, 2022, Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) trading session started at the price of $8.36, that was 0.12% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.46 and dropped to $8.35 before settling in for the closing price of $8.44. A 52-week range for SMED has been $2.83 – $10.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 18.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 448.00%. With a float of $16.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.41 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 190 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.72, operating margin of +16.10, and the pretax margin is +18.76.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sharps Compliance Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Sharps Compliance Corp. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 59.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 392,641. In this transaction Former CEO and President of this company sold 88,988 shares at a rate of $4.41, taking the stock ownership to the 56,094 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Former CEO and President sold 60,000 for $4.32, making the entire transaction worth $259,404. This insider now owns 88,088 shares in total.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +16.84 while generating a return on equity of 33.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 448.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.50% during the next five years compared to 291.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.22 million, its volume of 1.71 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Sharps Compliance Corp.’s (SMED) raw stochastic average was set at 98.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 447.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 190.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.49 in the near term. At $8.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.27.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) Key Stats

There are 19,430K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 159.20 million. As of now, sales total 76,420 K while income totals 12,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 17,580 K while its last quarter net income were -290 K.