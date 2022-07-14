-4.50% percent quarterly performance for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on July 13, 2022, with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) stock priced at $9.94, up 0.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.97 and dropped to $9.93 before settling in for the closing price of $9.94. IPOF’s price has ranged from $9.77 to $10.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 161.90%. With a float of $115.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.75 million.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of 4.83.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 161.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36

Technical Analysis of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF)

Looking closely at Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s (IPOF) raw stochastic average was set at 6.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 10.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.15. However, in the short run, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.98. Second resistance stands at $10.00. The third major resistance level sits at $10.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.90.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.43 billion, the company has a total of 143,750K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is 48,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 28,411 K.