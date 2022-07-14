-61.01% percent quarterly performance for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) on July 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.43, plunging -53.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.43 and dropped to $0.3847 before settling in for the closing price of $0.85. Within the past 52 weeks, AGTC’s price has moved between $0.58 and $4.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -59.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 18.80%. With a float of $50.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 83 employees.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 34.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 6,250. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 8,070 shares at a rate of $0.77, taking the stock ownership to the 55,883 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,994 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $3,376. This insider now owns 21,006 shares in total.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.38) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -11565.80 while generating a return on equity of -73.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 38.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Looking closely at Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.89 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s (AGTC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 349.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 166.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8200, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6997. However, in the short run, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4184. Second resistance stands at $0.4468. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4637. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3731, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3562. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3278.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.10 million based on 50,732K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 500 K and income totals -57,830 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,294 K in sales during its previous quarter.