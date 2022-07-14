A major move is in the offing as Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) market cap hits 29.32 billion

July 13, 2022, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) trading session started at the price of $49.54, that was -0.81% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.62 and dropped to $47.97 before settling in for the closing price of $50.71. A 52-week range for APO has been $45.97 – $81.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 23.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.60%. With a float of $354.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $586.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2153 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.24, operating margin of +138.03, and the pretax margin is +135.89.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 16.50%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 1,152,622. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $57.63, taking the stock ownership to the 506,385 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,000 for $54.60, making the entire transaction worth $818,952. This insider now owns 526,385 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.09) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +50.91 while generating a return on equity of 69.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.29% during the next five years compared to 28.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.73 million, its volume of 1.91 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.21.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 19.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.61.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

There are 574,458K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.32 billion. As of now, sales total 5,952 M while income totals 1,838 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,297 M while its last quarter net income were 596,970 K.