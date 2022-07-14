Audacy Inc. (AUD) kicked off at the price of $0.67: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) kicked off on July 13, 2022, at the price of $0.7439, down -12.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.759 and dropped to $0.658 before settling in for the closing price of $0.77. Over the past 52 weeks, AUD has traded in a range of $0.76-$4.07.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 21.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.50%. With a float of $116.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3586 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.35, operating margin of +7.49, and the pretax margin is -0.31.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Audacy Inc. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 54.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 163,000. In this transaction Chairman, President and CEO of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.63, taking the stock ownership to the 3,258,246 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Director bought 3,175 for $3.10, making the entire transaction worth $9,836. This insider now owns 101,955 shares in total.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.29 while generating a return on equity of -0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Audacy Inc. (AUD)

Looking closely at Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.21 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Audacy Inc.’s (AUD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5182, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5354. However, in the short run, Audacy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7350. Second resistance stands at $0.7975. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8360. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6340, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5955. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5330.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 106.61 million has total of 143,519K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,219 M in contrast with the sum of -3,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 275,300 K and last quarter income was -11,070 K.