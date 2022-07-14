CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.33%

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) on July 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $84.80, soaring 0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.18 and dropped to $84.14 before settling in for the closing price of $85.41. Within the past 52 weeks, CF’s price has moved between $43.19 and $113.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 12.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 187.90%. With a float of $207.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.11, operating margin of +32.70, and the pretax margin is +23.60.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 634,344. In this transaction VP and Corporate Controller of this company sold 6,684 shares at a rate of $94.90, taking the stock ownership to the 45,243 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Sr. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec sold 32,155 for $101.18, making the entire transaction worth $3,253,395. This insider now owns 25,302 shares in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $4.35) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +14.03 while generating a return on equity of 29.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.75, a number that is poised to hit 6.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) saw its 5-day average volume 2.34 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.05.

During the past 100 days, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) raw stochastic average was set at 31.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $92.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $87.10 in the near term. At $88.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $90.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.58. The third support level lies at $81.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.56 billion based on 208,602K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,538 M and income totals 917,000 K. The company made 2,868 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 883,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.