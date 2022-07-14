Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is expecting -4.81% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) on July 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.79, soaring 0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.38 and dropped to $11.79 before settling in for the closing price of $12.03. Within the past 52 weeks, ERF’s price has moved between $4.78 and $18.58.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 15.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 129.90%. With a float of $239.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $242.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 435 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.44, operating margin of +42.41, and the pretax margin is +22.66.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Enerplus Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 28.30%.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.51) by -$0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +15.81 while generating a return on equity of 45.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.22% during the next five years compared to -11.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Trading Performance Indicators

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

Looking closely at Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF), its last 5-days average volume was 2.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Enerplus Corporation’s (ERF) raw stochastic average was set at 11.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.80. However, in the short run, Enerplus Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.37. Second resistance stands at $12.67. The third major resistance level sits at $12.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.19.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.92 billion based on 238,335K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,208 M and income totals 234,440 K. The company made 306,340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 33,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.