Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On July 13, 2022, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) opened at $10.78, lower -0.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.195 and dropped to $10.69 before settling in for the closing price of $11.12. Price fluctuations for ULCC have ranged from $8.19 to $17.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.90% at the time writing. With a float of $214.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.26 million.

In an organization with 5502 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.14, operating margin of -22.43, and the pretax margin is -6.99.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 98.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 22,917. In this transaction VP & CAO of this company sold 2,003 shares at a rate of $11.44, taking the stock ownership to the 2,029 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s Sr. Vice President, Customers sold 1,000 for $11.27, making the entire transaction worth $11,271. This insider now owns 85,122 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.43) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -4.95 while generating a return on equity of -24.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 52.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.68. However, in the short run, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.30. Second resistance stands at $11.50. The third major resistance level sits at $11.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.29.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

There are currently 217,550K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,060 M according to its annual income of -102,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 605,000 K and its income totaled -121,000 K.