Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is -8.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) kicked off on July 13, 2022, at the price of $0.67, down -1.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6716 and dropped to $0.6401 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Over the past 52 weeks, GNUS has traded in a range of $0.51-$2.32.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 55.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.90%. With a float of $300.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $303.78 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 67 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 23.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 487,687. In this transaction Pres. Content Sales & Mkting of this company sold 419,335 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 838,671 shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17 and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.52 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7284, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0013. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6816 in the near term. At $0.6924, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7131. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6501, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6294. The third support level lies at $0.6186 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 213.59 million has total of 316,129K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,870 K in contrast with the sum of -126,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,440 K and last quarter income was -4,530 K.

Last month’s performance of 2.61% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is certainly impressive

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) on July 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $26.05, soaring 0.08% from the previous...
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) to new highs

July 13, 2022, Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) trading session started at the price of $61.92, that was 0.19% jump from the session before....
Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On July 13, 2022, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) opened at $10.78, lower -0.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
