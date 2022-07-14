Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors finally get a glimpse of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) volume hitting the figure of 2.33 million.

Company News

A new trading day began on July 13, 2022, with Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock priced at $3.24, up 3.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.42 and dropped to $3.22 before settling in for the closing price of $3.29. NNDM’s price has ranged from $2.17 to $7.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 196.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.10%. With a float of $252.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 345 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -48.63, operating margin of -791.38, and the pretax margin is -1960.64.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.83%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2020, the company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1913.44 while generating a return on equity of -19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nano Dimension Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 29.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 42.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 67.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.47 in the near term. At $3.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.15. The third support level lies at $3.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 862.38 million, the company has a total of 248,822K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,490 K while annual income is -200,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,430 K while its latest quarter income was -33,090 K.

