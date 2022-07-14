Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) to new highs

A new trading day began on July 13, 2022, with Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) stock priced at $0.2799, down -31.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.33 and dropped to $0.2799 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. GFAI’s price has ranged from $0.30 to $7.65 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With a float of $20.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.20 million.

The firm has a total of 1781 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.98, operating margin of -10.54, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 37.12%, while institutional ownership is 0.38%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -15.59 while generating a return on equity of -250.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Guardforce AI Co. Limited, GFAI], we can find that recorded value of 1.96 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 178.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3267. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3534. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3768. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2766, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2532. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2265.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.36 million, the company has a total of 41,379K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 35,150 K while annual income is -5,480 K.