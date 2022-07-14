Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) to new highs

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on July 13, 2022, with Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) stock priced at $0.2799, down -31.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.33 and dropped to $0.2799 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. GFAI’s price has ranged from $0.30 to $7.65 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

With a float of $20.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.20 million.

The firm has a total of 1781 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.98, operating margin of -10.54, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 37.12%, while institutional ownership is 0.38%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -15.59 while generating a return on equity of -250.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Guardforce AI Co. Limited, GFAI], we can find that recorded value of 1.96 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 178.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3267. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3534. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3768. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2766, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2532. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2265.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.36 million, the company has a total of 41,379K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 35,150 K while annual income is -5,480 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) plunged -0.04 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Sana Meer -
Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) on July 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $25.04, plunging -0.04% from the previous trading...
Read more

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.59 million

Steve Mayer -
July 13, 2022, Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) trading session started at the price of $2.44, that was -16.79% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Last month’s performance of -1.30% for Ball Corporation (BALL) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
On July 13, 2022, Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) opened at $66.87, lower -0.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam