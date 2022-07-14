Search
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Kellogg Company (K) to new highs

Analyst Insights

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) on July 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $73.02, soaring 1.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.39 and dropped to $72.65 before settling in for the closing price of $72.99. Within the past 52 weeks, K’s price has moved between $59.54 and $75.56.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 1.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.40%. With a float of $313.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $340.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 31000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.68, operating margin of +11.85, and the pretax margin is +13.86.

Kellogg Company (K) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaged Foods industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kellogg Company is 17.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11, was worth 10,622,561. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 146,153 shares at a rate of $72.68, taking the stock ownership to the 57,170,297 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 146,153 for $70.61, making the entire transaction worth $10,320,287. This insider now owns 57,316,450 shares in total.

Kellogg Company (K) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.93) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +10.49 while generating a return on equity of 43.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.35% during the next five years compared to 17.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Trading Performance Indicators

Kellogg Company (K) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kellogg Company (K)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.75 million, its volume of 2.88 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, Kellogg Company’s (K) raw stochastic average was set at 89.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $74.64 in the near term. At $75.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $76.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.16.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.08 billion based on 337,873K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,181 M and income totals 1,488 M. The company made 3,672 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 422,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

