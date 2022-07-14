McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on July 13, 2022, with McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) stock priced at $0.38, up 0.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4037 and dropped to $0.3719 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. MUX’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $1.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 17.70% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 67.00%. With a float of $390.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $464.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 430 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.94, operating margin of -27.43, and the pretax margin is -47.02.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of McEwen Mining Inc. is 17.61%, while institutional ownership is 23.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 24,990. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company bought 23,575 shares at a rate of $1.06, taking the stock ownership to the 31,575 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 10,000 for $1.04, making the entire transaction worth $10,400. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -41.53 while generating a return on equity of -15.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are McEwen Mining Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14 and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5235, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8309. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4002 in the near term. At $0.4178, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4320. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3684, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3542. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3366.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 174.11 million, the company has a total of 474,276K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 136,540 K while annual income is -56,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 25,540 K while its latest quarter income was -19,330 K.