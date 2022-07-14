MP Materials Corp. (MP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 166,260 K

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) on July 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $28.82, soaring 0.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.04 and dropped to $28.481 before settling in for the closing price of $29.22. Within the past 52 weeks, MP’s price has moved between $28.85 and $60.19.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 359.70%. With a float of $144.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 365 employees.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 997,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $33.25, taking the stock ownership to the 146,901 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Director by Deputization sold 31,129 for $40.69, making the entire transaction worth $1,266,512. This insider now owns 1,322,792 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.41) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 359.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

MP Materials Corp. (MP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 24.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 100.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.08 in the near term. At $30.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.96.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.41 billion based on 177,527K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 331,950 K and income totals 135,040 K. The company made 166,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 85,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.