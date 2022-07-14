No matter how cynical the overall market is, Foot Locker Inc. (FL) performance over the last week is recorded 2.00%

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) kicked off on July 13, 2022, at the price of $24.70, down -0.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.195 and dropped to $24.4684 before settling in for the closing price of $25.10. Over the past 52 weeks, FL has traded in a range of $24.10-$63.13.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 2.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 179.90%. With a float of $92.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16555 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.18, operating margin of +11.52, and the pretax margin is +13.84.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Foot Locker Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 69,342. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,100 shares at a rate of $33.02, taking the stock ownership to the 576 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s VP, Treasurer sold 3,650 for $31.00, making the entire transaction worth $113,150. This insider now owns 22,454 shares in total.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2022, the organization reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.44) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +9.97 while generating a return on equity of 29.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 179.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.86% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Foot Locker Inc.’s (FL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Foot Locker Inc. (FL)

Looking closely at Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Foot Locker Inc.’s (FL) raw stochastic average was set at 4.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.29. However, in the short run, Foot Locker Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.32. Second resistance stands at $25.62. The third major resistance level sits at $26.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.87.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.34 billion has total of 94,510K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,958 M in contrast with the sum of 893,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,175 M and last quarter income was 133,000 K.