OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 67,710 K

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) kicked off on July 13, 2022, at the price of $3.04, down -3.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.09 and dropped to $2.99 before settling in for the closing price of $3.10. Over the past 52 weeks, OSUR has traded in a range of $2.62-$13.57.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 12.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -44.50%. With a float of $69.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.19 million.

In an organization with 785 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.33, operating margin of -4.99, and the pretax margin is -3.98.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of OraSure Technologies Inc. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 99.60%.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -9.84 while generating a return on equity of -5.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -23.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at OraSure Technologies Inc.’s (OSUR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.61 million. That was better than the volume of 0.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s (OSUR) raw stochastic average was set at 6.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.52. However, in the short run, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.06. Second resistance stands at $3.13. The third major resistance level sits at $3.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.86.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 205.83 million has total of 72,456K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 233,670 K in contrast with the sum of -23,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 67,710 K and last quarter income was -19,970 K.