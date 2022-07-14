Search
Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) volume exceeds 6.76 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEB) kicked off on July 13, 2022, at the price of $3.19, up 71.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.47 and dropped to $3.19 before settling in for the closing price of $3.04. Over the past 52 weeks, QRTEB has traded in a range of $3.04-$11.36.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26745 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.22, operating margin of +10.47, and the pretax margin is +4.54.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Qurate Retail Inc. is 88.19%, while institutional ownership is 1.13%.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +2.42 while generating a return on equity of 8.78.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Qurate Retail Inc.’s (QRTEB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.90

Technical Analysis of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB)

Looking closely at Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 70255.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Qurate Retail Inc.’s (QRTEB) raw stochastic average was set at 39.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 243.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.76. However, in the short run, Qurate Retail Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.05. Second resistance stands at $10.90. The third major resistance level sits at $13.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.34.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 42.52 million has total of 382,010K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,044 M in contrast with the sum of 340,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,883 M and last quarter income was 1,000 K.

