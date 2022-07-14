Search
Recent developments with DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.95 cents.

Company News

On July 13, 2022, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) opened at $34.31, lower -0.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.90 and dropped to $34.15 before settling in for the closing price of $34.82. Price fluctuations for XRAY have ranged from $33.78 to $66.98 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 2.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 604.90% at the time writing. With a float of $214.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.80 million.

In an organization with 15000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.35, operating margin of +15.17, and the pretax margin is +13.15.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 273,999. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,900 shares at a rate of $39.71, taking the stock ownership to the 35,155 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s President & CEO bought 20,000 for $49.78, making the entire transaction worth $995,600. This insider now owns 52,500 shares in total.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.90 while generating a return on equity of 8.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 604.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.04% during the next five years compared to -0.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.24 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s (XRAY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.12. However, in the short run, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $34.99. Second resistance stands at $35.32. The third major resistance level sits at $35.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.82. The third support level lies at $33.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) Key Stats

There are currently 215,452K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,251 M according to its annual income of 421,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 965,000 K and its income totaled 65,000 K.

