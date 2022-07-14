Recent developments with Dollar General Corporation (DG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.43 cents.

July 13, 2022, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) trading session started at the price of $247.46, that was -0.37% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $250.63 and dropped to $245.315 before settling in for the closing price of $247.54. A 52-week range for DG has been $183.25 – $262.20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 9.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.20%. With a float of $226.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 163000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.60, operating margin of +9.42, and the pretax margin is +8.95.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dollar General Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Dollar General Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 1,235,562. In this transaction SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $247.11, taking the stock ownership to the 16,279 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director sold 5,289 for $221.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,171,976. This insider now owns 22,793 shares in total.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.57) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +7.01 while generating a return on equity of 37.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.07% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dollar General Corporation (DG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.75, a number that is poised to hit 2.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dollar General Corporation (DG)

The latest stats from [Dollar General Corporation, DG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.61 million was inferior to 2.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.74.

During the past 100 days, Dollar General Corporation’s (DG) raw stochastic average was set at 80.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $232.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $223.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $249.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $252.84. The third major resistance level sits at $255.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $244.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $242.21. The third support level lies at $239.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Key Stats

There are 226,997K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 56.42 billion. As of now, sales total 34,220 M while income totals 2,399 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,751 M while its last quarter net income were 552,660 K.