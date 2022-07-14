Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) 20 Days SMA touches -16.55%: The odds favor the bear

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) kicked off on July 13, 2022, at the price of $2.23, up 1.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.70 and dropped to $2.20 before settling in for the closing price of $2.29. Over the past 52 weeks, LITM has traded in a range of $2.23-$18.42.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -203.20%. With a float of $9.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.84 million.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is 65.87%, while institutional ownership is 2.40%.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -203.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s (LITM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 15.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.46 million, its volume of 0.64 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s (LITM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 131.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.62 in the near term. At $2.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.62.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 39.00 million has total of 13,010K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -2,200 K.