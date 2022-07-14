Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) 20 Days SMA touches -5.56%: The odds favor the bear

On July 13, 2022, Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) opened at $0.2872, lower -11.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2872 and dropped to $0.2313 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Price fluctuations for STAB have ranged from $0.20 to $5.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -37.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.40% at the time writing. With a float of $21.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.04 million.

The firm has a total of 2 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Statera Biopharma Inc. is 18.75%, while institutional ownership is 4.30%.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 57.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95

Technical Analysis of Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Statera Biopharma Inc., STAB], we can find that recorded value of 1.02 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Statera Biopharma Inc.’s (STAB) raw stochastic average was set at 4.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 175.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2513, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4139. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2738. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3085. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3297. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2179, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1620.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) Key Stats

There are currently 37,465K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.48 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 260 K according to its annual income of -2,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -12,720 K.