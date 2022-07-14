The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) posted a -1.23% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) on July 13, 2022, started off the session at the price of $290.51, plunging -0.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $291.187 and dropped to $285.81 before settling in for the closing price of $292.53. Within the past 52 weeks, GS’s price has moved between $278.15 and $426.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 11.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 140.30%. With a float of $341.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $351.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 45100 employees.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 1,269,375. In this transaction Director of this company sold 79,485 shares at a rate of $15.97, taking the stock ownership to the 2,269,526 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director sold 86,068 for $15.30, making the entire transaction worth $1,316,840. This insider now owns 2,240,454 shares in total.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $8.89) by $1.87. This company achieved a net margin of +33.64 while generating a return on equity of 21.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.91% during the next five years compared to 29.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Trading Performance Indicators

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 51.52, a number that is poised to hit 8.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 38.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Looking closely at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.25.

During the past 100 days, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) raw stochastic average was set at 14.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $304.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $352.26. However, in the short run, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $292.29. Second resistance stands at $294.43. The third major resistance level sits at $297.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $286.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $283.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $281.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 100.37 billion based on 343,447K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 59,339 M and income totals 21,635 M. The company made 12,933 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 3,939 M in sales during its previous quarter.