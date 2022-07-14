Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.44%

On July 13, 2022, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) opened at $204.99, higher 0.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $208.61 and dropped to $204.29 before settling in for the closing price of $206.50. Price fluctuations for UNP have ranged from $195.68 to $278.94 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 1.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.40% at the time writing. With a float of $626.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $632.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 30189 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.22, operating margin of +42.83, and the pretax margin is +38.88.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Union Pacific Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 1,004,500. In this transaction EVP MARKETING & SALES of this company sold 4,018 shares at a rate of $250.00, taking the stock ownership to the 41,177 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER sold 2,510 for $245.00, making the entire transaction worth $614,950. This insider now owns 34,111 shares in total.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.56) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +29.92 while generating a return on equity of 41.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.57% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Union Pacific Corporation (UNP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.54, a number that is poised to hit 2.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

The latest stats from [Union Pacific Corporation, UNP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.05 million was inferior to 3.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.28.

During the past 100 days, Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) raw stochastic average was set at 3.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $218.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $237.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $208.78. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $210.86. The third major resistance level sits at $213.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $204.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $202.22. The third support level lies at $200.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Key Stats

There are currently 628,025K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 131.63 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,804 M according to its annual income of 6,523 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,860 M and its income totaled 1,630 M.