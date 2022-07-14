XXII (22nd Century Group Inc.) dropped -7.28 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On July 13, 2022, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) opened at $2.04, lower -7.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.10 and dropped to $1.90 before settling in for the closing price of $2.06. Price fluctuations for XXII have ranged from $1.42 to $4.17 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 20.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -47.00% at the time writing. With a float of $158.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.65, operating margin of -91.55, and the pretax margin is -105.32.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 22nd Century Group Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 27.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 34,443. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 20,324 shares at a rate of $1.69, taking the stock ownership to the 405,574 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s President and COO sold 23,147 for $2.16, making the entire transaction worth $50,037. This insider now owns 1,064,985 shares in total.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -105.37 while generating a return on equity of -59.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

Looking closely at 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII), its last 5-days average volume was 1.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s (XXII) raw stochastic average was set at 38.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.36. However, in the short run, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.04. Second resistance stands at $2.17. The third major resistance level sits at $2.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.64.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Key Stats

There are currently 164,537K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 323.02 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 30,950 K according to its annual income of -32,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,050 K and its income totaled -8,920 K.