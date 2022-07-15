$1.25M in average volume shows that BioNTech SE (BNTX) is heading in the right direction

On July 14, 2022, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) opened at $164.68, lower -7.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $164.68 and dropped to $154.44 before settling in for the closing price of $166.62. Price fluctuations for BNTX have ranged from $117.08 to $457.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58757.10% at the time writing. With a float of $215.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3082 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.49, operating margin of +92.93, and the pretax margin is +79.29.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BioNTech SE is 62.87%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $13.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $12.45) by $1.51. This company achieved a net margin of +54.24 while generating a return on equity of 160.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58757.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BioNTech SE (BNTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 51.96, a number that is poised to hit 8.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioNTech SE (BNTX)

The latest stats from [BioNTech SE, BNTX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.91 million was inferior to 1.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.40.

During the past 100 days, BioNTech SE’s (BNTX) raw stochastic average was set at 51.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $151.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $198.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $161.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $168.10. The third major resistance level sits at $171.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $151.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $147.62. The third support level lies at $140.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Key Stats

There are currently 243,019K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,451 M according to its annual income of 12,177 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,154 M and its income totaled 4,151 M.