-26.37% percent quarterly performance for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) kicked off on July 14, 2022, at the price of $7.66, down -0.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.79 and dropped to $7.645 before settling in for the closing price of $7.82. Over the past 52 weeks, SBS has traded in a range of $5.65-$11.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 6.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 136.90%. With a float of $338.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12435 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.45, operating margin of +20.90, and the pretax margin is +16.15.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 41.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.80%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +11.83 while generating a return on equity of 9.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.71% during the next five years compared to -4.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Looking closely at Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 10.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.83. However, in the short run, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.82. Second resistance stands at $7.88. The third major resistance level sits at $7.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.53.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.15 billion has total of 683,510K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,612 M in contrast with the sum of 427,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 932,190 K and last quarter income was 186,720 K.