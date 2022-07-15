Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

$3.42M in average volume shows that V.F. Corporation (VFC) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

On July 14, 2022, V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) opened at $44.84, lower -1.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.27 and dropped to $44.34 before settling in for the closing price of $45.50. Price fluctuations for VFC have ranged from $43.08 to $84.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 7.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 242.40% at the time writing. With a float of $367.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $387.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 35000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.86, operating margin of +14.38, and the pretax margin is +12.83.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of V.F. Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 453,858. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $45.39, taking the stock ownership to the 107,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $49.99, making the entire transaction worth $149,970. This insider now owns 28,125 shares in total.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.21) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +10.25 while generating a return on equity of 36.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 242.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.45% during the next five years compared to 11.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for V.F. Corporation (VFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.39 million, its volume of 2.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, V.F. Corporation’s (VFC) raw stochastic average was set at 10.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.35 in the near term. At $45.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.49.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Key Stats

There are currently 388,480K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 17.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,842 M according to its annual income of 1,387 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,825 M and its income totaled 80,840 K.

No matter how cynical the overall market is DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) performance over the last week is recorded -1.67%

Shaun Noe -
July 14, 2022, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) trading session started at the price of $8.19, that was -1.79% drop from the session before....
Read more

$1.10M in average volume shows that Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 14, 2022, with Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) stock priced at $14.19, down -1.25% from the...
Read more

Linde plc (LIN) posted a -1.78% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) kicked off on July 14, 2022, at the price of $267.82, down -2.08% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

