8.29% volatility in Kopin Corporation (KOPN) last month: This is a red flag warning

On July 14, 2022, Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) opened at $1.28, higher 15.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.58 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.31. Price fluctuations for KOPN have ranged from $1.02 to $7.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 15.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -182.00% at the time writing. With a float of $81.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 181 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.14, operating margin of -30.16, and the pretax margin is -29.21.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kopin Corporation is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 33.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 101,034. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $5.05, taking the stock ownership to the 120,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s Strategic Business Officer sold 19,977 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $139,839. This insider now owns 162,500 shares in total.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -29.42 while generating a return on equity of -39.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -182.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kopin Corporation (KOPN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Kopin Corporation (KOPN)

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.18 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Kopin Corporation’s (KOPN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2715, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1173. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6333 in the near term. At $1.7567, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1567. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0333.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Key Stats

There are currently 91,914K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 140.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 45,670 K according to its annual income of -13,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,580 K and its income totaled -1,370 K.