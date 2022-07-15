Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A look at Shineco Inc.’s (SISI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Markets

On July 14, 2022, Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) opened at $1.39, higher 25.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. Price fluctuations for SISI have ranged from $0.90 to $14.69 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -38.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -88.70% at the time writing. With a float of $8.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.65 million.

The firm has a total of 216 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Shineco Inc. (SISI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Shineco Inc. is 24.38%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Shineco Inc. (SISI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Shineco Inc. (SISI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.67

Technical Analysis of Shineco Inc. (SISI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Shineco Inc., SISI], we can find that recorded value of 2.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Shineco Inc.’s (SISI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 138.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5363, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9142. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0067. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8733.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) Key Stats

There are currently 10,843K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,020 K according to its annual income of -31,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 620 K and its income totaled -2,890 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) with a beta value of 1.42 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Sana Meer -
Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) on July 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $62.02, plunging -3.72% from the previous...
Read more

Now that Burlington Stores Inc.’s volume has hit 1.61 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
July 14, 2022, Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) trading session started at the price of $141.89, that was -3.92% drop from the session before....
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) volume hitting the figure of 1.61 million.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on July 14, 2022, with Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) stock priced at $21.52, down -2.36% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam