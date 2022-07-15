A look at Shineco Inc.’s (SISI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On July 14, 2022, Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) opened at $1.39, higher 25.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.14 before settling in for the closing price of $0.98. Price fluctuations for SISI have ranged from $0.90 to $14.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -38.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -88.70% at the time writing. With a float of $8.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.65 million.

The firm has a total of 216 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Shineco Inc. (SISI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Shineco Inc. is 24.38%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Shineco Inc. (SISI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Shineco Inc. (SISI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.67

Technical Analysis of Shineco Inc. (SISI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Shineco Inc., SISI], we can find that recorded value of 2.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Shineco Inc.’s (SISI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 138.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5363, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9142. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0067. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8733.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) Key Stats

There are currently 10,843K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,020 K according to its annual income of -31,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 620 K and its income totaled -2,890 K.