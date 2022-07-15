A major move is in the offing as Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON) market cap hits 650.91 million

July 14, 2022, Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: HZON) trading session started at the price of $9.93, that was 0.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.9399 and dropped to $9.92 before settling in for the closing price of $9.93. A 52-week range for HZON has been $9.68 – $10.15.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 284.80%. With a float of $36.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.62 million.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Horizon Acquisition Corporation II stocks. The insider ownership of Horizon Acquisition Corporation II is 29.56%, while institutional ownership is 63.90%.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of 4.20.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 284.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: HZON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47

Technical Analysis of Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON)

Looking closely at Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: HZON), its last 5-days average volume was 0.53 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Horizon Acquisition Corporation II’s (HZON) raw stochastic average was set at 70.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.86. However, in the short run, Horizon Acquisition Corporation II’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.94. Second resistance stands at $9.95. The third major resistance level sits at $9.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.90.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: HZON) Key Stats

There are 65,625K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 650.91 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals 20,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 6,210 K.