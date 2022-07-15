A major move is in the offing as Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) market cap hits 12.88 billion

On July 14, 2022, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) opened at $62.95, lower -1.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.74 and dropped to $62.76 before settling in for the closing price of $64.17. Price fluctuations for OMC have ranged from $61.31 to $91.61 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -1.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.80% at the time writing. With a float of $203.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 71700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.69, operating margin of +15.03, and the pretax margin is +13.92.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Omnicom Group Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25, was worth 147,972. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,900 shares at a rate of $77.88, taking the stock ownership to the 9,784 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Senior VP and Treasurer sold 1,500 for $85.86, making the entire transaction worth $128,794. This insider now owns 12,967 shares in total.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.31) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +9.85 while generating a return on equity of 44.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.60% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.88, a number that is poised to hit 1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.86 million, its volume of 1.32 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Omnicom Group Inc.’s (OMC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.71 in the near term. At $64.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.75.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Key Stats

There are currently 205,733K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,289 M according to its annual income of 1,408 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,410 M and its income totaled 173,800 K.