Sana Meer
A major move is in the offing as W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) market cap hits 15.41 billion

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on July 14, 2022, with W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) stock priced at $80.85, down -1.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.59 and dropped to $80.66 before settling in for the closing price of $82.17. WPC’s price has ranged from $73.02 to $87.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -13.10%. With a float of $188.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.91 million.

The firm has a total of 183 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.92, operating margin of +53.16, and the pretax margin is +32.94.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of W. P. Carey Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 62.20%.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.82 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +30.79 while generating a return on equity of 5.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are W. P. Carey Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 179.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [W. P. Carey Inc., WPC], we can find that recorded value of 0.68 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, W. P. Carey Inc.’s (WPC) raw stochastic average was set at 54.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $81.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $82.12. The third major resistance level sits at $82.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.87.

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.41 billion, the company has a total of 192,887K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,332 M while annual income is 409,990 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 348,440 K while its latest quarter income was 156,990 K.

Sana Meer
