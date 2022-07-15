Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 260,480 K

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) kicked off on July 14, 2022, at the price of $14.88, down -0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.34 and dropped to $14.88 before settling in for the closing price of $15.19. Over the past 52 weeks, APLE has traded in a range of $13.83-$18.69.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -2.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 110.70%. With a float of $213.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 63 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.48, operating margin of +10.09, and the pretax margin is +2.07.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 8,919. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 600 shares at a rate of $14.87, taking the stock ownership to the 174,143 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 600 for $15.95, making the entire transaction worth $9,570. This insider now owns 173,543 shares in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +2.02 while generating a return on equity of 0.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.25 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) raw stochastic average was set at 20.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.38 in the near term. At $15.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.46.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.50 billion has total of 228,889K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 933,870 K in contrast with the sum of 18,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 260,480 K and last quarter income was 18,000 K.