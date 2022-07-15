Search
Steve Mayer
Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (AUS) last year’s performance of -1.41% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on July 14, 2022, with Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE: AUS) stock priced at $9.77, down 0.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.78 and dropped to $9.76 before settling in for the closing price of $9.77. AUS’s price has ranged from $9.69 to $10.16 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $68.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.57 million.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (AUS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Shell Companies Industry. The insider ownership of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (AUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of 4.47.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE: AUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1374.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34

Technical Analysis of Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (AUS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.46 million, its volume of 1.13 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I’s (AUS) raw stochastic average was set at 35.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.78 in the near term. At $9.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.74.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I (NYSE: AUS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 962.05 million, the company has a total of 98,571K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is 14,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was 13,640 K.

A major move is in the offing as Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON) market cap hits 650.91 million

Sana Meer -
July 14, 2022, Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: HZON) trading session started at the price of $9.93, that was 0.00% drop from the session...
Read more

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.17% last month.

Steve Mayer -
On July 14, 2022, Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) opened at $29.16, higher 0.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,394 M

Shaun Noe -
Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) kicked off on July 14, 2022, at the price of $14.42, down -2.27% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

