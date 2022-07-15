Can Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) drop of -7.75% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on July 14, 2022, with Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) stock priced at $7.46, down -4.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.52 and dropped to $7.22 before settling in for the closing price of $7.58. UA’s price has ranged from $7.38 to $23.00 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $405.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $451.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7100 employees.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 13.65%, while institutional ownership is 67.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 240,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.60, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.39, making the entire transaction worth $234,732. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Under Armour Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) saw its 5-day average volume 3.32 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.45 in the near term. At $7.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.03. The third support level lies at $6.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.28 billion, the company has a total of 476,336K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,683 M while annual income is 360,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,301 M while its latest quarter income was -59,610 K.