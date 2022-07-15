CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) kicked off on July 14, 2022, at the price of $9.56, down -7.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.60 and dropped to $8.69 before settling in for the closing price of $10.00. Over the past 52 weeks, PRPB has traded in a range of $9.75-$10.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 93.60%. With a float of $57.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.50 million.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.38.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II’s (PRPB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12

Technical Analysis of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.86 million. That was better than the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II’s (PRPB) raw stochastic average was set at 43.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 12.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.91. However, in the short run, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.68. Second resistance stands at $10.09. The third major resistance level sits at $10.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.86.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.00 billion has total of 82,800K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -2,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was 17,020 K.