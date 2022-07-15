Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) volume exceeds 13.8 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) kicked off on July 14, 2022, at the price of $0.99, up 36.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.46 and dropped to $0.98 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. Over the past 52 weeks, CLVR has traded in a range of $0.91-$12.40.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 46.70%. With a float of $15.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 560 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.79, operating margin of -251.72, and the pretax margin is -290.63.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 1,205. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,170 shares at a rate of $1.03, taking the stock ownership to the 588,736 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 598 for $1.03, making the entire transaction worth $616. This insider now owns 218,932 shares in total.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.44) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -297.42 while generating a return on equity of -54.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s (CLVR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

Looking closely at Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.93 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s (CLVR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 140.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 231.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1185, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9154. However, in the short run, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5533. Second resistance stands at $1.7467. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7867. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5933.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 52.01 million has total of 30,122K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,370 K in contrast with the sum of -45,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,220 K and last quarter income was -16,140 K.