Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) with a beta value of 0.77 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Markets

On July 14, 2022, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) opened at $5.88, lower -4.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.94 and dropped to $5.68 before settling in for the closing price of $6.19. Price fluctuations for BVN have ranged from $5.98 to $12.35 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Basic Materials Sector giant was -3.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 187.50% at the time writing. With a float of $251.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2043 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.47, operating margin of -0.07, and the pretax margin is -14.63.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is 37.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.00%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.3) by -$1.19. This company achieved a net margin of +12.97 while generating a return on equity of 5.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.43% during the next five years compared to 19.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Looking closely at Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s (BVN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.32. However, in the short run, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.99. Second resistance stands at $6.10. The third major resistance level sits at $6.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.47.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Key Stats

There are currently 253,990K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.66 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 900,450 K according to its annual income of -264,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 232,920 K and its income totaled 636,150 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Investors must take note of GoPro Inc.’s (GPRO) performance last week, which was -5.23%.

Steve Mayer -
July 14, 2022, GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) trading session started at the price of $5.37, that was -3.49% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Now that First Republic Bank’s volume has hit 1.96 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on July 14, 2022, with First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) stock priced at $154.16, up 1.77% from the previous...
Read more

A look at GFL Environmental Inc.’s (GFL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Sana Meer -
GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) kicked off on July 14, 2022, at the price of $24.07, up 0.12% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam