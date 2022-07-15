Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) kicked off at the price of $57.23: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) kicked off on July 14, 2022, at the price of $58.95, down -2.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.135 and dropped to $55.82 before settling in for the closing price of $58.78. Over the past 52 weeks, COUP has traded in a range of $50.54-$270.79.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 40.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -95.50%. With a float of $75.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3076 employees.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 16,842. In this transaction EVP Global Sales of this company sold 290 shares at a rate of $58.08, taking the stock ownership to the 7,909 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s EVP Global Sales sold 2,174 for $55.11, making the entire transaction worth $119,799. This insider now owns 8,199 shares in total.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2022, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.05) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.80% during the next five years compared to -22.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Coupa Software Incorporated’s (COUP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Looking closely at Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.60.

During the past 100 days, Coupa Software Incorporated’s (COUP) raw stochastic average was set at 8.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.33. However, in the short run, Coupa Software Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $58.97. Second resistance stands at $60.71. The third major resistance level sits at $62.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $52.34.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.44 billion has total of 75,551K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 725,290 K in contrast with the sum of -379,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 196,370 K and last quarter income was -81,470 K.