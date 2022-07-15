Search
Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) last year’s performance of -26.77% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) on July 14, 2022, started off the session at the price of $27.66, plunging -0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.21 and dropped to $27.61 before settling in for the closing price of $28.25. Within the past 52 weeks, CUZ’s price has moved between $27.85 and $42.41.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 23.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 17.10%. With a float of $147.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 294 employees.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Looking closely at Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.01 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (CUZ) raw stochastic average was set at 4.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.40. However, in the short run, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.39. Second resistance stands at $28.60. The third major resistance level sits at $28.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.19.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.29 billion based on 148,764K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 755,070 K and income totals 278,590 K. The company made 186,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 27,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.

