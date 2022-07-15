Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) average volume reaches $3.69M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Analyst Insights

On July 14, 2022, Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) opened at $90.87, lower -3.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.47 and dropped to $89.24 before settling in for the closing price of $92.98. Price fluctuations for EXPE have ranged from $88.70 to $217.72 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -0.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.50% at the time writing. With a float of $150.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.83, operating margin of +3.04, and the pretax margin is -0.44.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Expedia Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 99,097. In this transaction Director of this company bought 800 shares at a rate of $123.87, taking the stock ownership to the 1,274 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 376 for $124.12, making the entire transaction worth $46,668. This insider now owns 8,949 shares in total.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.62) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +0.14 while generating a return on equity of 0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.80% during the next five years compared to -24.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 1.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

Looking closely at Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE), its last 5-days average volume was 2.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.89.

During the past 100 days, Expedia Group Inc.’s (EXPE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $163.00. However, in the short run, Expedia Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $91.52. Second resistance stands at $93.61. The third major resistance level sits at $94.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $85.06.

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) Key Stats

There are currently 157,098K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,598 M according to its annual income of 12,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,249 M and its income totaled -122,000 K.

Sana Meer
Sana Meer

