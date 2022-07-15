Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Intuit Inc. (INTU) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 9,633 M

Company News

On July 14, 2022, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) opened at $380.58, lower -0.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $383.36 and dropped to $370.765 before settling in for the closing price of $383.31. Price fluctuations for INTU have ranged from $339.36 to $716.86 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 15.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.20% at the time writing. With a float of $274.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $282.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.01, operating margin of +26.27, and the pretax margin is +26.53.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Intuit Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 698,753. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,790 shares at a rate of $390.37, taking the stock ownership to the 2,019 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s EVP, People and Places sold 10,000 for $392.39, making the entire transaction worth $3,923,883. This insider now owns 28,717 shares in total.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/30/2022, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.85) by -$0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +21.41 while generating a return on equity of 27.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.24% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Intuit Inc. (INTU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

The latest stats from [Intuit Inc., INTU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.27 million was inferior to 1.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.77.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Intuit Inc.’s (INTU) raw stochastic average was set at 24.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $389.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $510.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $385.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $390.59. The third major resistance level sits at $397.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $372.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $365.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $360.04.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) Key Stats

There are currently 282,077K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 108.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,633 M according to its annual income of 2,062 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,632 M and its income totaled 1,794 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) last year’s performance of 75.90% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
July 14, 2022, Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) trading session started at the price of $61.02, that was -0.27% drop from the session before....
Read more

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is expecting -1.74% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on July 14, 2022, with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) stock priced at $11.99, down -2.06% from the previous...
Read more

Stryker Corporation (SYK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -4.62%

Shaun Noe -
Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) kicked off on July 14, 2022, at the price of $191.69, down -0.93% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam